Sun to break through the clouds by this afternoon

Memorial Day will not be like Sunday.

In fact, meteorologist Melissa Cole said the clouds in the morning should give way to sunshine by the afternoon.

"[Monday] morning we're still hanging on to some clouds, fog, and even drizzle, but by midday a little sunshine should break through the clouds," Cole said.

She said the sun should make an appearance by mid-to-late afternoon.

The sun should boost temperatures into the mid-70s inland and low-70s along the shoreline.

Then, things should heat up.

"Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s," Cole said. "Dew point temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60s, so the humidity will be noticeably higher than [Monday]."

Things will cool off a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday thanks to a weak cold front.

Wednesday should be nice with temps ranging from the 70s along the shore to the 80s inland.

"Thursday will be warm and increasingly humid," Cole said. "A storm system approaching from the west will initiate a southwesterly wind that will bring Gulf of Mexico moisture our way."

Despite increasing clouds, highs should again range from the 70s to 80s.

Friday's forecast is a little complex, Cole said.

As of Monday's runs, clouds and rain spread into the state on Friday. They could join forces with the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto.

"The result will be a cloudy and occasionally wet Friday and Saturday," Cole said. " Readings will be warm nonetheless, as the air will have southern origins."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

