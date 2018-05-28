Hamden police investigate parking lot shooting

A person was shot in the leg in a Hamden parking lot late Saturday night.
According to police, the 28-year-old victim, whom they only identified as a New Haven resident, was found in the backyard of a home on Arch Street.
The shooting happened in a parking lot at 938 Dixwell Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, the victim was shot in the leg and uncooperative.
The person was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported to police that they heard five shots in the area.
Several vehicles were found to have been struck by gunfire as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4040.
