Hamden police investigate parking lot shooting

A person was shot in the leg in a Hamden parking lot late Saturday night.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim, whom they only identified as a New Haven resident, was found in the backyard of a home on Arch Street.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 938 Dixwell Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the victim was shot in the leg and uncooperative.

The person was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported to police that they heard five shots in the area.

Several vehicles were found to have been struck by gunfire as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4040.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.