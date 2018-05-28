Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Milford

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Milford on Monday.
It happened on Pond Point Avenue near Pauline Street.
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 878-5244.
