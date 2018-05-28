PD: Woman hit man with baseball bat several times

A West Haven woman is facing charges after police said she hit a man with a baseball bat.
It happened on Saturday at a home on Daytona Avenue.
Police said 49-year-old Michele Westberg had reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat several times during an altercation.
She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening.
She was held on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.