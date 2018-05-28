6-week-old who suffered severe injuries has died

Edwin Babilonia and Ashley Perez face charges after their baby suffered what police called "unrecoverable injuries." (Hartford police)

A 6-week-old baby who was brought to the hospital last week with severe injuries has died.

The baby girl, identified as Emily Babilonia, was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center last Thursday afternoon, suffering from cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures, and a clavicle fracture.

She died on Monday morning.

Police arrested the child’s parents, 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Perez, who are accused of abusing the child.

Police won't say how it the alleged abuse happened; however, they said it went on for days.

The injuries are believed to have happened at an apartment in Hartford belonging to Edwin Babilonia and Perez around 6 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Detectives spent hours there on Thursday.

Police said the baby has a twin. The other child is in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Babilonia and Perez were charged with risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons. They're expected to face more charges.

Last week, the court set bail of $500,000 for Perez.

Perez's attorney asked for a medical and mental health watch.

The judge set a $750,000 bond for Babilonia.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on June 8th.

