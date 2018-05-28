1-year-old still hospitalized after being attacked by dog

Two children and their grandfather were injured when police said an English bulldog attacked them on Friday in Wallingford. (WFSB)

Three days later, a 1-year-old is still in the hospital after a dog attacked him and his family.

Wallingford police said the vicious attack happened on Friday night on Simpson Road.

The English bulldog involved has been under quarantine since the attack.

“This one was pretty severe,” said Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley.

Officers said a grandfather was taking a walk with his 6-year-old granddaughter and his 1-year-old grandson who was in a stroller when it happened.

“The dog was loose in his yard, he was with his owner in the backyard. He came around the house approached them and just started attacking them,” Bradley said.

All three were bitten by the dog.

The 1-year-old boy is still being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital being treated.

“Some really good bites to the face and there’s probably going to be several surgeries he’s going to have to undergo,” Bradley said.

Police said the owner of the dog is cooperating with the investigation.

“There are some reports from the dog owner that the grandfather might’ve screamed at the dog, but nothing that I think would provoke such an attack,” Bradley said.

The owner of the dog had no comment on the investigation.

Police said they do have a message for all dog owners.

“If you have a dog, and you have him out in your yard you need to make sure he’s under your control,” Bradley said.

The rabies shots are up to date for the English bulldog in quarantine.

Police haven’t released names of the victims or the dog owner.

Animal control officers are expected to take action against the dog owner this week.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.