Tolland crash sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a crash in Tolland on Monday.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Tolland Stage Road near S. River Road, dispatchers said.

A driver and a passenger were taken to area hospitals.

Police said minor injuries were reported.

The area was closed to traffic but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

