Briefly hot with a storm chance today...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After morning cloudiness cleared, temperatures made their way to the upper 70s and lower 80s inland as of the Noon hour. Along the shoreline, they ranged from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Additionally, it is muggy with dew point values in the 60s.

Highs today will be near 90 (inland) this afternoon, with a sea breeze the coastline will be cooler. We’ll also run the risk for isolated showers/storms from mid-pm through early evening (hit and miss, not expecting severe weather). Any development is compliments of a dissipating cold front sinking southward, as well as afternoon sea breezes.

Tomorrow will be dry, cooler than today (still above average) and less humid.

The overall pattern is to end the week and start the weekend warm and unsettled… then transition to cooler but still unsettled Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

After starting the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s, we’ll be feeling the heat once again with temperatures rising to near 90 degrees away from the coast this afternoon! If this happens, it will be the 4th day this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 degrees on May 2nd followed by a record breaking high of 94 degrees on the 3rd. Over the Memorial Day weekend, there was a high of 92 degrees on Saturday, the 26th.

Once early morning fog and lower cloudiness erodes, the rest of the day will feature a partly sunny sky and the humidity will be moderate (dew point in the lower 60s). A dissipating cold front will drop southward across New England throughout the day and will be focal point for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but they will be few and far between. While interior portions of the state will be hot, the temperature at the beaches will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY…

High pressure will build southward across New England on Wednesday. Therefore, we can expect a nice day with cooler temperatures (relatively speaking) and lower humidity. Highs will range from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Sunshine will mix with fair weather clouds and a pretty good sea breeze should kick in during the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore.

THURSDAY…

High pressure will be centered to the east of Cape Cod and moisture will advance toward New England from the southwest. A few showers could reach Connecticut during the afternoon, but if high pressure and dry air remain strong, rain could hold off until Thursday night. For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine. An onshore flow should keep highs in the 70s, but we may have a shot at 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut.

FRIDAY…

The remnants of Alberto will pass far to the northwest of New England on Friday. Still, moisture levels will be on the rise locally. That means we can expect a mostly cloudy day with the risk of showers. While a good part of the day should be dry… when it rains, it could be moderate to heavy at times. Highs Friday should be close to 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher. Furthermore, the air will be noticeably more humid as well.

THE WEEKEND…

Low pressure will gradually develop to the south of New England and high pressure will spread cooler air southward across the region. Most of Saturday will be warm with highs near 80 degrees. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible. Once again, we don’t anticipate a washout, but some there could be locally heavy rain.

A northeasterly flow in the wake of a backdoor cold front will deliver cooler air Saturday night and Sunday. Therefore, we believe Sunday will be generally cloudy with highs in the 60s to perhaps near 70 degrees. Spotty light rain and drizzle are possible

MONDAY…

High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and low pressure to our south will combine to continue a damp, cool, onshore flow. Therefore, Monday should be cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle. There is a good chance highs will be limited to the 60s.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

