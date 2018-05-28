Our weather will turn briefly hot tomorrow!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

Sky conditions range from mostly cloudy to overcast at this hour. Temperatures range from 56 degrees in Groton to 66 degrees in Willimantic. The temperature is 65 degrees in Hartford, 62 in Waterbury, and 61 degrees in New Haven. Dew point temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s and a southerly breeze is averaging 3-10 mph in most locations. The visibility is still very good across the entire state, although areas of fog may develop as the night progresses.

Previous Discussion...

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy this evening, but we don’t have to worry about any rain. That is great news if you are having a Memorial Day cookout! Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees in some locations. Overnight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s to near 60. Patchy fog may form later tonight.

In the tropics, the center of Subtropical Storm Alberto making landfall on the Western Panhandle of Florida, not too far from Pensacola. At last check, maximum sustained winds were 50 mph. Alberto could produce up to 12” of rain over the Florida Panhandle and portions of Georgia and Alabama.

TUESDAY…

We’ll be feeling the heat once again with temperatures rising to near 90 degrees away from the coast! Tomorrow could be the 4th day this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 degrees on May 2nd followed by a record breaking high of 94 degrees on the 3rd. We kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a high of 92 degrees on Saturday, the 26th.

Overall, tomorrow will be a partly sunny day. The humidity will be moderate. A cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day and a few showers could pop up in the southern half of the state during the afternoon, but they will be few and far between. While interior portions of the state will be hot, the temperature at the beaches will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

The air will turn a little cooler and drier tomorrow night. Overnight lows should range from 55-65.

WEDNESDAY…

High pressure will build southward across New England on Wednesday. Therefore, we can expect a nice day with cooler temperatures (relatively speaking) and lower humidity. Highs will range from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Sunshine will mix with fair weather clouds and a pretty good sea breeze should kick in during the afternoon with high pressure centered near eastern portions of Southern New England.

THURSDAY…

High pressure will be centered to the east of Cape Cod and moisture will advance toward New England from the south and west. A few showers could reach Connecticut during the afternoon, but if high pressure and dry air remain strong, showers could hold off until Thursday night. For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and some partial sunshine. An onshore flow should keep highs in the 70s, but we may have a shot at 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut.

FRIDAY…

The remnants of Alberto will pass far to the west and north of New England on Friday. Still, moisture levels will be on the rise locally. That means we can expect a mostly cloudy day with the risk of showers. While a good part of the day should be dry, some showers will be capable of producing moderate to heavy rain. Highs Friday should be close to 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher. The air will be noticeably more humid as well.

THE WEEKEND…

Low pressure will gradually develop to the south of New England and high pressure will spread cooler air southward across the region. Most of Saturday will be warm with highs near 80 degrees. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible. Once again, we don’t anticipate a washout, but some showers will produce locally heavy rain.

A northeasterly flow will deliver cooler air Saturday night and Sunday. It’ll be a moist maritime flow. Therefore, we believe Sunday will be generally cloudy with highs in the 60s to perhaps near 70 degrees. Spotty light rain and drizzle are possible

MONDAY…

High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and low pressure to our south will combine to produce a damp, cool northeasterly flow. Therefore, Monday should be cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle. There is a good chance highs will be limited to the 60s.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

