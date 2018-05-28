WWII veteran receives medals decades later

Fred Baselice of Hamden served in World War II, and was finally recognized with medals for his service. (WFSB)

It was a great day for a local veteran.

Fred Baselice of Hamden served in World War II, and, now decades later, he was finally recognized with medals for his service.

“I appreciate it but there are a lot of other soldiers out there that should get their medals too. I’m grateful for what they did for me,” Baselice said.

The humble WWII Army veteran risked his life for his country.

He was stationed in France and served as a medic in 1944.

Senator Chris Murphy said Baselice showed true dedication when he was injured in battle, but turned right back around and went to serve again.

“These veterans, they don’t serve for the medals or the recognition. They do it because they want to protect our country,” Murphy said on Monday.

After the war, Baselice helped start up Connecticut’s first veteran’s hospital in West Haven.

The senator said the service medals are long overdue, not just for Baselice, but for many of our veterans.

“I especially worry about our remaining World War II veterans,” Murphy said.

This year, Baselice turned 101 years old. His grandson says it’s an honor to celebrate the legacy his grandfather has built.

“Very proud of him and it means the world to us to still have him in our lives too,” said Mark Baselice.

