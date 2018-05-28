Powder Ridge kicks off season with new summertime activities

Some new summertime activities have kicked off at Powder Ridge (WFSB)

Powder Ridge kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with some new activities to enjoy this summer.

On Monday, Channel 3 got a first-hand look at some of the new perks to the outdoor park.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort has undergone some changes in recent years.

"We took over the mountain in 2013 and we've been resurrecting it. It was closed for almost 10 years. Part of that vision was to make it year-round instead of just a ski area,” said Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.

Last summer they started the first downhill mountain biking with lift services in the state of Connecticut.

This year, Powder Ridge brought in a company called Dirt Sculpt to redesign all the trails by September.

"All the old trails are here are getting revamped. We're adding stuff to them or rerouting them based on just skill level and the way it flows down the mountain,” said Dave King, of Dirt Sculpt, who has worked on similar courses for the X Games.

There are also jumps for the more seasoned riders.

"Getting a new hobby, you know something else to do. Kind of getting boring sometimes just sitting home playing Xbox or anything,” said Steven Muller, of North Branford.

"I don't like playing video games and I would rather be outside and other mountains are too far and it's cheap and fun,” said Brandon Hammond, of East Hartford.

Hammond said he paid $28 for the day. For $8, you can go disc golfing on nine holes down the mountain.

"You have to throw the frisbee down the trail and you have to get it through the hoop down there that's the finish of the nine,” said Genevieve Kilroy, of Middlebury.

Not far from the ninth hole, they've added a synthetic course for snow tubing

"It's fun, it's dizzy, very dizzy but fun for all ages,” said Dawn Sinclair, of South Windsor.

Skiing and snowboarding will be available in June, but the icing on the cake is the 1,400-foot-high speed zip line.

The restaurant is open year-round, and they've added an outdoor deck and it is dog friendly.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.