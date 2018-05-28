Travelers head home from holiday weekend, state police release stats

Travelers were headed home from the holiday weekend on Monday (WFSB)

Memorial Day weekend is drawing to a close, and travelers were headed back home on Monday afternoon.

Around the normal rush hour time on I-91 in Middletown, traffic was relatively light, moving at a good pace.

Less crowded roads are something many drivers told Channel 3 on Monday.

“Perfect. Hardly any cars. I was going 60 miles an hour of course the speed limit and doing quite well,” said Harvey Taylor, who was coming back from Philadelphia on Monday.

“I traveled up the Merritt and I’ve had occasions when I’ve done this before and you just sit in traffic on the Merritt, so it seemed like a pretty good day for traveling,” said Wayne Moss, who was headed home from the Jersey shore.

He said he thinks the lighter traffic was due to the cloudy weather.

A lot of people shared that sentiment, thinking perhaps more people stayed home rather than venturing out of town or to the beaches because this was not the most spectacular weekend weather-wise.

Connecticut State Police were out in full force throughout the holiday weekend, making sure drivers were staying safe on the roads.

Between midnight on Friday and 4 p.m. Monday, police issued 637 speeding tickets, 316 seatbelt violations, and 2,077 other moving violations.

There were 31 DUI arrests.

Police also responded to 267 crashes over the weekend. Fifty-two of those crashes had injuries, and one was deadly. That crash happened Saturday night on Route 15 in Meriden.

A woman from New Hampshire was killed in that crash.

