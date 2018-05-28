Crews battle house fire in Norwich - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews battle house fire in Norwich

Posted: Updated:
Crews were battling a house fire in Norwich on Monday (iwitness) Crews were battling a house fire in Norwich on Monday (iwitness)
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -

Crews battled a house fire in Norwich on Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. at a house on New London Turnpike.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.