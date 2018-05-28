Multiple agencies search for missing man after found kayak

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard are combing the Long Island Sound water for a missing man whose kayak was found unmanned in Old Saybrook on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Lieutenant Alaina Fagan told Channel 3 that they are searching for 18-year-old William Zadrozny.

Lieutenant Fagan said Zadrozny was last seen wearing a green and yellow jacket, blue jeans, and work boots.

Lieutenant Fagan said a Good Samaritan reported to authorities the kayak with Zadrozny's fishing gear and life jacket in it.

Shortly thereafter, fire officials issued an alert on Facebook that they were looking for information about an empty green/blue kayak that was spotted near the mouth of the Connecticut River.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they were sending an aircraft and a boat to aid in the search.

Officials said the kayak was found between the two break walls.

Those with information about Zadrozny or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Old Saybrook Emergency Communications at 860-395-3142.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.