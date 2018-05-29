Victim identified in deadly wrong-way crash I-691 in Meriden

A crash closed a portion of I-691 in Meriden on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A wrong way crash that closed a section of Interstate 691 in Meriden Tuesday morning was deadly.

According to state police, the multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound side of the highway between exits 5 and 7.

The scene has since cleared and the highway is open.

The crash involved a car and at least one tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m.

According to State Police, Marieta Morchadze, 35, of Brooklyn, NY was killed in the crash.

Two others were injured.

State Police said Morchadze was a passenger in a car that was going the wrong way on the highway.

The driver of the car that was hit was not injured. The driver of the car that Morchadze was in, Georgios Kattis, 36, of Schenectady, NY, had back and neck pain.

Channel 3 spoke with one man who told us he was on a work break when he heard it.

"I was standing outside and I heard a big noise," said Sam Abd, who works nearby. "It sounded like an explosion."

Initially, life-threatening injuries were reported and extrication was needed. However, state police provided an update later in the morning that said the crash was deadly.

Flares were set up at the scene.

"It was literally gridlock, just stopped the whole time," said Vince Morin of Cheshire. "We rolled a little bit, but we were mainly stuck there. We weren't getting past it."

Officials said traffic had been getting off of the highway at exit 5 and detoured around the crash.

State police were on the scene for several hours.

No charges have been filed at this point.

