Teen injured in Bristol scooter crash

A 17-year-old was injured when the scooter he was riding collided with an SUV.

According to Bristol police, the teen was riding the scooter in the area of Lois and Pine streets around 7:25 p.m. on Monday. The operator exited onto Pine Street and collided with a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling east being driven by a 31-year-old male.

No one was hurt.

The scooter operator was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to it is asked to call police at 860-584-3036.

