Pet killed in early morning Meriden house fire

Firefighters were called to a home in Meriden for an early morning house fire.

It broke out on Columbus Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city's fire chief told Channel 3 that all six people inside of the home made it safely outside. They're expected to be ok.

"Everybody's accounted for, everybody's safe," said Chief Kenneth Morgan, Meriden Fire Department. "We did lose one pet, unfortunately. But, otherwise it was fairly routine."

Crews initially thought one person was missing. However, that person turned out to not be home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

It's still unclear how it started.

