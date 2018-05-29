Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker in Old Saybrook

Crews searched for an 18-year-old kayaker whose boat was found at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. (WFSB)

Search crews resumed the search for a kayaker in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A kayaker's boat was found flipped over at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook on Monday.

The search for 18-year-old William Zadrozny was suspended on Tuesday evening unless new information comes forward.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard provided an update on Tuesday, saying Zadrozny was out fishing at the time of his disappearance, though no one never actually saw him launch.

Officials said they are covering parts of the river, the mouth of the river and 10 nautical miles along Long Island Sound.

Coast Guard, police, fire and rescue vessels were spotted on the water Tuesday. Boats, a plane and a helicopter were part of the search.

According to police, a fellow boater spotted the kayak overturned in the water around 5 p.m. on Monday.

DEEP said they believe he launched from North Cove, which is between a quarter mile and half a mile from the mouth of the river.

Zadrozny was last seen wearing a green and yellow jacket, work boots and blue jeans. Authorities do not believe he was wearing a life jacket.

The search began immediately after he was reported missing.

"I can definitely say it’s pretty dangerous, especially with the currents and tides. All the bigger boats make decent-sized waves. If you’re not experienced enough, it can turn pretty crazy," said Dan Morczka, a boater.

Officials said that the water conditions were not safe.

The water temperature was about 56 degrees.

They said anyone in the water has about 20 hours to live in those conditions.

"In water temperatures in the mid 50's the average person probably has about 20 hours of survival time," said. U.S. Coast Guard Commander Andrew Ely.

They also stressed wearing jackets aboard paddlecraft. It's state law to wear them before May 31.

This is the second of two searches crews have been conducting over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The first involved two people reported missing in Groton.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.