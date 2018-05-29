Motorcyclist hurt, deer killed in Willington collision - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Motorcyclist hurt, deer killed in Willington collision

A deer was killed when it collided with a motorcyclist in Willington on Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers from Tolland County, it happened on Interstate 84 near exit 69.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared a little after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

