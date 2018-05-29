As temps approach 90, small storms pop up

As forecasted, a day of potential 90-degree heat came with some showers.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said while the afternoon has been partly sunny with moderate humidity, an isolated shower developed northwest of Interstate 84 and moved east.

"More spotty development is likely over the coming hours," Dixon said. "We’ll be feeling the heat once again with temperatures rising to near 90 degrees away from the coast [Tuesday] afternoon. If this happens, it will be the fourth day this month with a high of at least 90 degrees."

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, 90 degrees or higher was recorded on May 2, May 3 and this past Saturday.

Dew points will be in the 60s.

While it will be hot for the interior portions of the state, the beaches should see temps in the 70s and 80s.

"A dissipating cold front will drop southward across New England throughout the day and will be focal point for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but they will be few and far between," Dixon said.

Wednesday appears to be a nice day, thanks to some building high pressure.

"Highs will range from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland," Dixon said. "Sunshine will mix with fair weather clouds and a pretty good sea breeze should kick in during the afternoon as high pressure moves offshore."

A few showers could reach the state by Thursday afternoon; however, they could hold off until Thursday night.

During the day, Dixon called for a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s.

The remnants of Alberto may impact the state in some capacity on Friday.

"Moisture levels will be on the rise locally," Dixon said. "That means we can expect a mostly cloudy day with the risk of showers."

Still, he expected most of the day to remain dry.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

