Temps will cool down, chance for rain this week increases

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

As expected, temperatures reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

There were some pop-up showers in parts of the state, but most towns remained dry.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it was the fourth time this month that temps reached 90 degrees, but a cool-down is on the way.

Overnight, temps fall back between 55 and 65 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

"High pressure will build southward across New England tomorrow and it will spread cooler, drier air across all of Southern New England," DePrest said.

Wednesday appears to be a nice day, thanks to some building high pressure.

Highs will be in the 80s in the interior part of the state, and at 70 along the shoreline.

Dew point temps will be in the 50s, making it a comfortable day.

A few showers could reach the state by Thursday afternoon; however, they could hold off until Thursday night.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 70s.

The remnants of Alberto may impact the state in some capacity on Friday.

"Tropical moisture from the remnants of Alberto will combine with a cold front and the result should be numerous showers and thunderstorms. Since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture, locally heavy downpours are quite possible," DePrest said.

There may be some sun but there will be plenty of clouds.

Cloudy skies are expected for Saturday with some possible showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.