Autopsy underway on 6-week-old baby who died from severe injuries

More about the death of a 6-week-old baby in Hartford could soon be released.

An autopsy on Emily Babilonia was slated to be performed on Tuesday.

Emily died at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford on Monday.

She was rushed there last week.

Her parents, 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Perez, are accused of abuse.

Police would not say how the abuse happened; however, they said it lasted for days.

Edwin Babilonia and Perez face currently risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons charges.

However, police said that's likely to change now that Emily has died.

Emily's twin sister is in protective custody.

