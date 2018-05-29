Company ranks Connecticut's safest cities and towns

A home security company has ranked Connecticut's safest cities and towns.

The company Safewise posted the top 20 of 2018 to its website earlier this month.

The rankings were made based on population and FBI crime data.

The top three included Darien, Ridgefield and Newtown, with more than 95 percent of crimes being property crimes, not violent crimes.

Moreover, those three towns earned a spot on Safewise's top 100 safest cities in America list.

Safewise said Connecticut's violent crime rate is 42 percent lower than the national average.

It cited last spring's hate crime bill, which is considered the strongest hate crime legislation in the country, as an example of the state's values.

