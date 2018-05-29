Workers who helped save Hartford officer during stabbing honored by city

Officer Jill Kidik was awarded the Lifesaving Award from the Hartford Police Department in 2016. (Hartford police photo)

Two workers and a building manager who helped save the life of a Hartford police officer will be honored Tuesday night.

Nearly two weeks ago, Hartford Officer Jill Kidik was stabbed several times in the neck after responding to a landlord-tenant dispute.

When Officer Kidik arrived at the scene, the suspect became aggressive and agitated.

The police report said while they waited for an ambulance to transport the suspect, she reportedly knocked Kidik to the ground, placed her in a chokehold and stabbed her in the neck.

Two maintenance workers, Marvin Dixon and Jose Casanova, heard the struggle and ran to help. They saw Kidik suffering from a large wound to her neck. When they moved to pull the suspect away from Kidik, she continued to try stabbing the officer.

According to police, if Dixon and Casanova hadn't been there, the officer would have died.

"Taking on a person who was holding a knife and stabbing a police officer in the throat, that was a scary look. I can't imagine what that must feel like to see and have that happen in front of your and then to jump in and take action. They're absolute heroes, no other way to describe it," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Along with Dixon and Casanova, the building superintendent, Jacqueline Marciano, tried to stop the bleeding. Marciano will also be awarded.

All three met privately with police on Tuesday.

When backup arrived, Kidik was rushed to the hospital and into surgery.

She was released from the hospital last week.

"Literally, stopped a murderer from murdering one of our police officers," said Foley.

Those individuals who helped save Officer Kidik were honored before a Hartford City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

They're not comfortable with all the hero talk.

"We went into it as an ordinary day and it turned out not to be," said Jacqueline Marciano.

None of them thought the dispute would have ended in violence and with an officer fighting for her life.

"I was shocked, I didn't have any other emotion other than is she alive," said Marciano.

Dixon and Casanova wrestled the suspect off Kidik and secured the knife, while Marciano, even with no medical training, tried to stop the bleeding.

"Officer Kidik was able to point and direct where to apply the pressure," said Marciano.

Marciano stayed with the officer all the way until she got in the ambulance.

"It's about helping a person, especially in a situation like that," said Jose Casanova.

Even though all three walked out with plaque and commendations after the ceremony, they stayed humble.

"I'm grateful that I could help. I'm grateful it worked out in a positive way," said Marvin Dixon.

None of the three has met with Kidik yet. They said they're looking forward to that day and they're all looking forward to seeing her smile.

