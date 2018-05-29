Workers who helped save Hartford officer during stabbing to be honored

Officer Jill Kidik was awarded the Lifesaving Award from the Hartford Police Department in 2016. (Hartford police photo)

Two workers and a building manager who helped save the life of a Hartford police officer will be honored Tuesday night.

Nearly two weeks ago, Hartford Officer Jill Kidik was stabbed several times in the neck after responding to a landlord-tenant dispute.

When Officer Kidik arrived at the scene, the suspect became aggressive and agitated.

The police report said while they waited for an ambulance to transport the suspect, she reportedly knocked Kidik to the ground, placed her in a chokehold and stabbed her in the neck.

Two maintenance workers heard the struggle and ran to help. They saw Kidik suffering from a large wound to her neck. When they moved to pull the suspect away from Kidik, she continued to try stabbing the officer.

According to police, if the workers hadn't been there, the officer would have died.

When backup arrived, Kidik was rushed to the hospital and into surgery.

She was released from the hospital last week.

Those individuals who helped save Officer Kidik will be honored before a Hartford City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

