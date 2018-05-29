Man shot while outside hospital in Bridgeport

Authorities in Bridgeport said a man was shot while outside the hospital on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. outside St. Vincent's Medical Center on Main Street.

After the man was shot, he was taken inside for treatment.

His condition at this time is unknown.

