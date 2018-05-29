Highway reopens after crash snarls traffic on I-91 in Wethersfield

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-91 north in Wethersfield closed part of the highway on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened between exits 24 and 25, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
Back-ups could be seen on traffic cameras, showing only one lane open as of about 1 p.m. Shortly after, it appeared the highway was shut down.
As of 3:30 p.m., the highway had cleared and traffic was back to normal.
Follow traffic updates here.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.