Highway reopens after crash snarls traffic on I-91 in Wethersfield

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-91 north in Wethersfield closed part of the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between exits 24 and 25, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

Back-ups could be seen on traffic cameras, showing only one lane open as of about 1 p.m. Shortly after, it appeared the highway was shut down.

As of 3:30 p.m., the highway had cleared and traffic was back to normal.

Follow traffic updates here.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.