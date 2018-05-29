Former Wethersfield police chief passes away

John Karangekis, who served as Wethersfield police chief for 13 years, has died (Wethersfield Police Dept.)

The fourth Wethersfield police chief, who retired in 2002, has passed away.

The department posted photos of John Karangekis on Facebook Tuesday, saying he had died.

Karangekis served as police chief for 13 years, followed by a stint as deputy mayor.

He was also a Medal of Valor recipient and an FBI National Academy graduate.

Karangekis also served as president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.