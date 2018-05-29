Part of Shelton building collapses, lands in river nearby

Part of a building on Canal Street in Shelton collapsed on Tuesday (Shelton Police)

A building that is under renovation in Shelton partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon, at 281 Canal St.

Police said part of the rear of the building collapsed and fell into the Housatonic River nearby.

Nobody was inside the building at the time of the collapse, police said.

The fire marshal and building inspector are evaluating the building, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.