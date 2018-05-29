Documents outline details leading up to Griswold family murders

Ruth Correa was arrested in connection with the Griswold murders (CT State Police/WFSB)

Police documents outlining the slayings of a family in Griswold were released on Tuesday, detailing what allegedly happened in the hours before.

This comes after 23-year-old Ruth Correa, of Hartford, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and their son Matthew, all of Griswold.

The remains of Janet and Kenneth were found inside their home in December, following a devastating fire.

Police said their son, 21-year-old Matthew, was found dead in the woods near the scene of the fire, on May 5.

The medical examiner said all three deaths are considered to be homicides.

According to police documents, before the house fire, Matthew Lindquist had agreed to exchange guns and a safe for drugs.

When Ruth Correa and her brother arrived near the Lindquist's house to meet up with Matthew, Ruth stated he appeared to be "panicky and fidgety."

Matthew tried to run away and that's when her brother ran after him with a "machete that he had in the car, and hit him in the back of the head."

She then said, according to documents, that her brother was going to tie Matthew up with zip ties, but that's when he "started to yell and freak out," so her brother stabbed him with a knife.

Ruth said she believed he was dead.

After that, she said she and her brother then went into the house to get the gun safe, and encountered Kenneth Lindquist. Ruth said her brother began hitting Kenneth with a baseball bat.

According to the documents, Ruth took Janet into a bedroom and then began gathering up items from inside the home. When she went back into the bedroom, she found her brother choking Janet with a rope.

Documents say the two then lit the house on fire and took Matthew's vehicle, which was later found having been burned in Glastonbury.

Correa is being held on a $2.5 million bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Police have said more arrests are expected. Her brother is not facing any charges in this case at this point.

Channel 3 will have more on this story at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.