Access Health CT ABC’s of Skin Cancer Event to take place on June 6th

Join 3 Cares and Access Health CT on Wednesday June 6th at Westfarms Mall 1500 New Britain Ave West Hartford, for their ABC’s of Skin Cancer event. This event is free and open to the public.

According to the American Cancer Society, “skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. And, most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays.”

Doctors from Hartford Hospital will be on hand to explain what you need to know about skin cancer. This is the second annual event and last year there were a few cases of skin cancer identified during our individual checkups.

You do not need x-rays or blood tests to find skin cancer early, so come join us to learn more on how you can protect your loved ones and yourself.

