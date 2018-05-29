3 Cares proudly sponsors 7th Annual Plainville Wings & Wheels Fly-in and Car Show

Plainville Wings and Wheels proudly presents their 7th annual Fly-in and Car Show on June 9th, 2018 from 10:00AM-3PM at Robertson Airport 62 Johnson Ave, Plainville, CT with a rain date of June 10th.

Plainville Wings and Wheels proudly presents their 7th annual Fly-in and Car Show on June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Robertson Airport 62 Johnson Ave, Plainville, with a rain date of June 10.

Funds raised at this event will go directly to help The Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry.

“This event showcases all that is good in Plainville. All monies raised get split evenly between two worthy charities, the Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry. We have raised over $150,000 over the past 7 years,” said Andrea Saunders, one of the key organizers of this event. “It’s a signature event in Plainville with thousands of people attending that day. It’s a family event with something for everyone.”

There will be hundreds of street cars, classic cars and motorcycles and the fun doesn’t stop there. Airplane and helicopter rides are available as well as live music.

With kiddie amusement rides, food trucks, vendors and so much more, it is an event the entire family can enjoy while supporting two fantastic charities. Admission is $5.00 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Free onsite parking will be available at Robertson Airport.

If you would like to be a vendor at this event please contact Andrea Saunders at 860.747.8837.

To learn more visit here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.