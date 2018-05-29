American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk Taking Place on June 3rd

Join the American Lung Association at their Lung Force Walk on Sunday June 3 at Great River Park 301 East River Drive East Hartford.

This walk will raise much-needed funds to defeat lung cancer and lend a voice to lung health.

Why is this walk important? Every two and a half minutes someone in the U.S. is told that he or she has lung cancer.

Anyone can get lung cancer, about two thirds of lung cancer diagnosis are in never smokers and former smokers. Lung cancer is the number one killer of women and men.

Participants are encouraged to form a team, register as an individual or participate virtually.

Their Walk features LUNG FORCE Heroes and their families, a LUNG FORCE Action Passport to interactive education areas, fun games and activities, and inspiring stories of hope. 3 Cares and the ALA invite you to join us as we share our voices and rally our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues to defeat lung cancer—and raise our voices for lung health!

Register today to walk or volunteer! Each dollar raised gets us closer to healthy lungs for everyone.

For more information and registration click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.