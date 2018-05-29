Cooler days ahead and rising chances for rain!

10:00 PM UPDATE…

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 6:00 am Wednesday morning. Areas of dense fog could form tonight that will reduce the visibility to a quarter mile or less. As of 10:00 this evening, the visibility was 5 miles in Groton, 7 miles in Bridgeport, and 9 miles in New Haven. The lowest visibility reported in the state was 3 miles at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. Temperatures range from 59 degrees in Groton to 74 degrees in Windsor Locks at this hour. The air is moderately humid with dew point temperatures in the middle 60s in most locations. Wind conditions range from calm in Danbury, Willimantic, Chester, and Groton to southeasterly at 10 mph at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Previous Discussion...

TUESDAY RECAP…

The temperature soared to 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport for the 4th time this month! The official high today was 90 degrees. Earlier this month, the high was 92 degrees on May 2nd followed by a record breaking high of 94 degrees on the 3rd. Recently, we kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a high of 92 degrees on Saturday, the 26th.

Other parts of the state reached 90 degrees today as well. The hot spot was Willimantic with a high of 92. However, the shoreline was much cooler thanks to a strong onshore breeze. Highs were only in the 70s at the beaches in New London County. The air was noticeably more humid. Dew point temperatures were in the 60s.

A few isolated showers popped up this afternoon for a couple of reasons. First of all, a weak cold front moved down from the north into the hot, humid air. Also, a sea breeze provided convergence and lift in the atmosphere that is necessary for showers to form.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will diminish rapidly this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s. Overnight lows will range from 55-65 under a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY…

High pressure will build southward across New England tomorrow and it will spread cooler, drier air across all of Southern New England. Here in Connecticut, highs will range from near 70 at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s and that will make for a comfortable day outdoors. A pretty good sea breeze will kick in during the afternoon as the center of high pressure drifts to the east of Cape Cod. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny.

THURSDAY…

High pressure will continue to drift away from New England and moisture will advance toward the region from the south and west. A few showers could reach Connecticut during the afternoon, but if high pressure and dry air remain strong, showers could hold off until Thursday night. For now, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and some partial sunshine. An onshore flow should keep highs in the 70s, but we may have a shot at 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut.

FRIDAY…

Potentially, a very unsettled day. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Alberto will combine with a cold front and the result should be numerous showers and thunderstorms. Since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture, locally heavy downpours are quite possible. We may see a little sunshine, but there will be plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees and the air will be noticeably more humid.

The front will settle to the south of New England Friday night and temperatures will drop into the 60s. The threat for locally heavy rain will last into at least part of the night.

THE WEEKEND…

A strong and very large high pressure system over Canada will push cooler air southward across all of New England Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the front will stall across the Mid-Atlantic States and moisture in the form of clouds and rain won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting cloudy or mostly cloudy skies Saturday and there may be some lingering rain especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s at best.

High pressure should keep us mainly dry on Sunday. We expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cool northeasterly flow will likely keep temperatures in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop on the front to our south and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and cool on Monday with periods of rain and highs only in the 60s. There will likely be a strong northeasterly breeze.

Rain and drizzle may linger into Tuesday since low pressure will be slow to depart. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

