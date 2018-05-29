Today: warm/dry, then trending muggier and unsettled....

AFTERNOON UPDATE:

The early morning coastal fog has eroded and the rest of the day will feature a mostly sunny sky. It will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but still a little warm for late May. As of 12p, inland many communities have reached or even exceeded 80! Along the shoreline with an southerly component to the wind, highs will only be in the lower to mid 70s. Additionally… the humidity will be slight lower, more comfortable, with dew points in the 50s.

Tomorrow will likely feature an increase in cloud cover with the chance for some scattered showers (not a washout), especially later in the day.

The remnant moisture from Alberto reaches us as we close out the week. Friday appears to be warm and muggy, with periods of rain (that could be heavy at times) with perhaps some rumbles of thunder.

Over the weekend, as of now, conditions look to improve. Saturday, morning rain tapers off and temps will peak in the 70s. Sunday should be dry but cooler, highs in the 60s with intervals of sunshine.

More wet weather is possible early next week………….

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

GOOOOOOOD MORNING!

Yesterday, we hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport – our 4th time to do so this month. Earlier in May, the high was 92 degrees on May 2nd followed by a record breaking high of 94 degrees on the 3rd. Recently, we kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a high of 92 degrees on Saturday, the 26th. However, the shoreline was much cooler thanks to a strong onshore breeze. Highs were only in the 70s at the beaches in New London County. With dew point temperatures in the 60s, the air was noticeably more humid.

While much of the state was dry yesterday, isolated showers popped up during the afternoon. This was due to a weak cold front moving down from the north into the hot, humid air. Also, a sea breeze provided convergence and lift in the atmosphere that is necessary for showers to form.

TODAY…

High pressure will build southward across the region, spreading cooler/drier air across all of Southern New England. Here in Connecticut, highs will range from near 70 at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. It will be more comfortable than yesterday with dew point temperatures in the 50s. A pretty good sea breeze will kick in during the afternoon as the center of high pressure drifts offshore. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny.

TOMORROW…

High pressure will continue to drift away from New England, this will allow moisture to advance toward the region from the southwest. It now appears that we may have limited sunshine Thursday with a chance for a few showers. In tandem with the cloudiness, an onshore flow should keep highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY…

We could end the week on a wet and potentially stormy note. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Alberto will combine with a cold front and the result should be numerous showers and thunderstorms. Since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture, locally heavy downpours are quite possible. We may see a little sunshine, but there will be plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees and the air will be noticeably more humid.

The front will settle to the south of New England Friday night and temperatures will drop into the 60s. The threat for locally heavy rain will last into at least part of the night.

THE WEEKEND…

A strong and very large high pressure system over Canada will push cooler air southward across all of New England Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the front will stall across the Mid-Atlantic States and moisture in the form of clouds and rain won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky Saturday and there may be some lingering rain especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s at best.

High pressure should keep us mainly dry on Sunday, but we expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A cool northeasterly flow will likely keep temperatures in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop on the front to our south and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and cool on Monday with periods of rain and highs only in the 60s. There will likely be a strong northeasterly breeze.

Rain and drizzle may linger into Tuesday since low pressure will be slow to depart. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

