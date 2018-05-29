North Haven Police issue warning after bear sightings

North Haven Police have issued a warning after a bear was sighted.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said on the west side of town, particularly near the Hartford Turnpike area, there have been several black bear sightings.

Police said the Animal Control Officers scared away a juvenile black bear on Tuesday.

They are asking residents to be vigilant and call police if a bear is sighted near you.

North Haven Police are also warning residents to not approach or attempt to scare off a bear on your own, as well as reminding residents not to feed the bears.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.