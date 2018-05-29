Man robbed after attempting to meet woman from dating site in New Haven

A man was robbed in New Haven after attempting to meet a woman from a dating site.

New Haven police said on Saturday, a 35-year-old man went to 23 Hotchkiss St. to meet a woman.

He set up the date with a woman named “Kristen” through the “Plenty of Fish” dating site.

When he got to the home, the victim saw two men at the back door, one of them had a knife.

Police said the men demanded the victim’s money and the victim fought with them until the two men got the victim in a headlock.

The men stole the victim's phone, key, and a wallet containing cash and credit cards.

The suspects also took the man to his truck and forced him to go to an ATM.

The victim was able to escape from the truck and ran until he found someone and called the police.

The suspects ran away, leaving the victim’s truck on Hotchkiss Street.

Police described the first suspect as a black man, around 19-years-old, 5’09” tall and a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

The second suspect is described as a black man, around 16-year-old, who was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, and a blue hat.

Police said no “Kristen” was found.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.