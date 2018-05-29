Fairfield Police investigate suspicious car, deemed safe

Fairfield Police are investigating a suspicious car that was left abandoned on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:53 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious car near Mill Plain Green.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned car blocking a portion of the roadway. There was a suspicious device in plain view on the floorboard.

Several residents were evacuated for precautionary measures.

Mill Plain Road was closed from I-95 to Mill Plain Green for several hours while police investigated.

The Stamford Police Bomb Squad was called in and determined the device and materials contained within it were not explosive.

Fairfield Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

