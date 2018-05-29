Tractor-trailer, car involved in head-on crash in Enfield

Enfield Police are investigating a serious head-on crash on Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened on Broadbrook Road near Abbe Road South.

A tractor-trailer and a one passenger vehicle were involved in the crash.

The driver of the car was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Enfield Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.