Barn fire reported in Simsbury

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Simsbury on Tuesday evening.
The fire department confirms that there is a fire at a barn at 162 Old Farm Road.
There are no injuries reported.
Crews are working to determine how the fire started.
