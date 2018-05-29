Middletown votes to keep art coordinator position - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Middletown votes to keep art coordinator position


MIDDLETOWN, CT

The Middletown city council voted tonight to keep the city's art coordinator position at a meeting on Tuesday.

The council had previously wanted to eliminate the job, but Mayor Dan Drew opposed the move and vetoed a portion of the proposed budget.

The council voted to uphold Drew’s veto and the position will remain in the budget.

