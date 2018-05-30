Community asks for more police after man shot several times in Hartford

A police investigation is underway on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford. (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wethersfield Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near 493 Wethersfield Ave. shortly before 4:30 a.m.

They said an unidentified 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and right hand. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police initially reported his age as 39.

They said he was conscious and alert at the scene.

The victim was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

A trail of blood drops led to a front door on Wethersfield Avenue.

A large police presence closed Wethersfield Avenue between Redding and Meadow streets. The area reopened and the scene cleared around 7:40 a.m.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 that they heard multiple gun shots that were loud enough to wake them up.

“My bedroom window is right there," said Simone Jessamy of Hartford. "And you know I heard the shots.”

Jessamy said she heard a man screaming.

"He was yelling for 'help, help' and he came banging on the door," she said. “There was someone else with him too and I called 911 and two cops came and they assisted him.”

The city's shooting detection system, known as "Shotspotter," registered six rounds.

Several neighbors told Channel 3 that they are concerned about an uptick in crime in the city's south end.

So far this year, police said there have been 67 shootings in Hartford. That's compared to 50 shootings this same time last year and up 34 shootings from 2016.

Overall, police said shootings are up 34 percent over 2017 and up 97 percent from 2016.

There's no word on a suspect in this shooting.

Community leaders in Hartford are now asking for more police officers in their neighborhood after the shooting.

"We need to get rid of the perception of Hartford isn't a good and safe place. We need to feel safe in our community by working together to make it a better place," said Hyacinth Yennie, a community leader.

Community members and Jessica Inacio, a candidate for 4th House District, are asking Hartford city leaders for more police officers.

They want community policing back after budget cuts a few years ago took away their neighborhood police officer.

"Downtown has a phenomenal officer that people know, the homeless population knows, the businesses know, but we need to extend that downtown because we have other communities and those communities need that type of relationship," said Inacio.

Channel 3 reached out to the Hartford Police Department and the mayor's office for comment, but haven't gotten a reply.

