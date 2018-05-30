Church to give away 'gas on God' today

According to AAA, drivers have been paying for the highest gas prices since 2014.

Wednesday morning at two locations in Hartford, a few hundred people won’t be feeling the pain at the pump. Instead, they’ll be getting gas for free.

Mount Olive Church Ministries in Hartford has been doing a gas giveaway for the past few years.

It said the reason it does it is simple: It’s important to give back to the community.

The free gas will be available on a first come, first serve basis. People will get $20 worth of ‘gas on God’ while funds last.

It’s happening at 9 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Park Street and at 11 a.m. at the Mobil on Albany Avenue. Both locations are in Hartford.

This comes as the gas prices here in Connecticut continue to climb. The average price of gas hit $3.15 per gallon on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.