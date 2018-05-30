Nearly 300 drivers fill up during 'Gas on God' event

Nearly 300 people benefited from the Gas on God event in Hartford Wednesday (WFSB)

According to AAA, drivers have been paying for the highest gas prices since 2014.

Wednesday morning at two locations in Hartford, almost 300 drivers weren't feeling the pain at the pump. Instead, they got $20 of gas for free.

"I called all my friends and told them if you could be out here, come out and get gas," said Aurice Barlow, who got free gas on Wednesday.

Mount Olive Church Ministries in Hartford has been doing a gas giveaway for the past few years.

"We've had people in the past crying, I didn't have gas to get to work and I was saying prayers, and they just miraculously ran into the line," said Rev. Dion Watkins, of Mount Olive Church Ministries.

It said the reason it does it is simple: It’s important to give back to the community.

"I asked each member to take a sheet, $1, 20 people, bring it back. All that we didn't raise doing it that way, the church fronted it because they believe in my vision and they're passionate about giving back to the community," Watkins said.

This comes as the gas prices here in Connecticut continue to climb. The average price of gas hit $3.15 per gallon on Tuesday.

Drivers Channel 3 spoke with on Wednesday said this gas giveaway helps them keep a little extra money in their pocket, during a time when they're feeling the pain at the pump.

"I don't see any stopping to it, every little bit helps," said Danny Bradford, of Hartford.

Once people were able to fill up, they left with a smile on their faces. Watkins said that's what it's all about.

"It's not about us, God gets the glory! But, we challenge every ministry to do the same thing and make a difference," he said.

The free gas was available on a first come, first serve basis. People got $20 worth of ‘gas on God’ while funds lasted, at the 7-Eleven on Park Street, and the Mobil on Albany Avenue, both in Hartford.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.