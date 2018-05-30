AAA, local police raise awareness about teen driving amid '100 deadliest days'

Vincent Cammarata, 17, was killed in a crash in Plymouth last July that involved eight teens. (WFSB file)

AAA launched an annual campaign on teen driver safety this week.

The auto club called the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the "100 deadliest days."

It said the average number of deaths from crashes involving teens goes up 14 percent when compared to the rest of the year.

Wednesday, the Plymouth Police Department joined other officers, traffic safety authorities and AAA to raise awareness.

For the first time, Plymouth police also discussed the deadly crash from last summer that involved eight teens in one car.

Vincent Cammarata, 17, of Watertown, was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed at the intersection of Town Hill and Cross roads in Plymouth in late July.

Cammarata had just graduated from high school.

AAA said 10 people a day are killed in teen-driving-involved crashes during the 100 days.

In Connecticut, more than 40 people were killed over the last five years in those crashes, 12 just last summer.

It found that speed and nighttime are significant factors.

There's been a 22 percent increase in deadly teen-driver-involved crashes at night.

“The number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months is a significant concern for AAA and our traffic safety partners across the state,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “The victims of these crashes is often someone other than the teen driver so this is a time period where everyone is at increased risk."

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.