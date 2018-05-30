CT senator calls for action in Puerto Rico after study reveals thousands of hurricane deaths

In the wake of a study that revealed thousands of hurricane-related deaths in Puerto Rico, Connecticut's senior senator is calling for action.

Harvard University recently found that nearly 5,000 people died in the territory as a result of Hurricane Maria last fall.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the report goes against the Trump Administration's claims that only 64 people were killed.

Harvard itself called the administration's official toll a "substantial underestimate."

However, at least one independent expert on biostatistics from the University of Texas told the Associated Press that the estimate could be off by thousands. Prof. Donald Berry questioned the study's methods.

Still, Wednesday, Blumenthal said he will meet with Puerto Rican leaders in New Haven.

He'll also call for a Congressional hearing on the study's findings.

The category 4 storm struck in Sept. 2017 and caused an estimated $100 billion in damage.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.