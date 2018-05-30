Gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014

According to AAA, drivers are paying the highest gas prices since 2014.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, as a result, is calling on President Donald Trump to find ways to lower the prices.

The national average still sits just under the $3 mark.

In Connecticut, however, it's $3.15.

That's an increase of 20 cents in the last month.

Blumenthal asked the president to put pressure on oil-producing nations and the World Trade Organization.

“There are also clear steps the President of the United States can take to reduce gasoline prices in the United States now," Blumenthal said. “Gas prices are now 25 percent higher than they were last year at this time. They are higher than they were yesterday, higher than they were a month ago.”

For more on where to find the cheapest gas in the state, check out GasBuddy.com.

