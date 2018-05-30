Thieves rob $60,000 worth of pain pills from Meriden pharmacy

A group of four people recently robbed a pharmacy in Meriden of thousands of potent pain pills.
Police said the suspects took 3,000 pills, mostly oxycodone and morphine, from a Walgreens on East Main Street.
They estimated the street value to be about $60,000.
They released surveillance video on Wednesday. See more photos of the suspects here.
"Please take a look and let us know if you recognize anyone," Meriden police wrote on their Facebook page. "This group of four decided to rob a local pharmacy where some highly potent pain pills were taken."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-630-4178.
