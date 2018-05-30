Thieves rob $60,000 worth of pain pills from Meriden pharmacy

Meriden police say a group of four people robbed a pharmacy of potent pain pills. (Meriden police)

Two of the suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter to steal pills (Meriden Police)

A group of four people recently robbed a pharmacy in Meriden of thousands of potent pain pills, and police are now trying to find them.

Police said the suspects took 3,000 pills, mostly oxycodone, and morphine, from a Walgreens on East Main Street.

It happened in broad daylight.

They estimated the street value to be about $60,000.

They released surveillance video and a 911 call on Wednesday. In the video, you can see two suspects jumping the counter of the pharmacy, and pushing the pharmacist aside.

"Two of the men jump the counter of the pharmacy, they take the pharmacist hold him up against the wall by his throat and essentially demand high potency pills that are in the vault of the pharmacy," said Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Fry.

Police believe the other two suspects were acting as look-outs as the others jumped into the pharmacy.

See more photos of the suspects here.

Police said the pharmacist followed the right protocol by handing the pills over.

"The pills are not more important than anybody's life," Fry said.

The robbers fled in a tan-colored car.

"It has happened and we have experienced in law enforcement throughout the state and I would dare to say throughout the country," Fry said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-630-4178.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.