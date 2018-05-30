Milford man accused of stabbing victim at Memorial Day party

A Milford man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed someone at a Memorial Day party on Monday.
Police said 28-year-old Christopher Wesolowski went to a party, uninvited, and reportedly stabbed a male victim in the neck and hand after a verbal confrontation.
The victim had approached Wesolowski about having a handgun and pointing it at other guests at the party.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wesolowski was arrested and charged with first-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault with a knife, carrying a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment.
He was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.
